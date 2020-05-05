Hiawatha Valley Mental Health continuing to offer telemedicine services

WINONA, Minn (WXOW) - During Mental Health Awareness Month, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center will continue to provide its services through telemedicine.

A majority of their services to clients have switched over to a telephone call or virtual visit.

Executive Director Erik Sievers said there are still three areas where the organization has to offer in person services. Hiawatha Valley Mental Health offers injection medications for clients, a medication clinic in Winona for clients to get their approval for compliance of their medication, and they have four board and lodge facilities plus a 20-bedroom apartment complex.

"We've really worked hard at trying to get the protective equipment that we need to do that safely, but other than that, everything else we're doing is virtually through telemedicine or by phone," said Sievers.

The organization also provides a crisis program via telephone and video chat. Sievers says it wasn't receiving a lot of attention in March, but they saw a big increase during April.

"For a lot of people this something happening, but now, I think the reality is settling in. This is not just a few weeks or a month event, and so, for a client, for children and adults and families, the anxiety around uncertainty, the concern around my financial future, the well-being, the physical well-being for me as an individual only intensifies and grows as this pandemic goes on," said Sievers.

While Minnesota begins to reopen, doors and face-to-face visits will remain closed to keep clients and their employees safe. Phone and online will be the primary avenue that Hiawatha's employees will work with those who need mental health or substance abuse services.

Hiawatha Valley Mental Health is still evaluating when to return to face-to-face visits based on the spread of COVID-19. They will use information from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine when to reopen safely.

Sievers added that he believes once face-to-face visits return, his employees will have more tools to help their clients, using phone calls and Zoom meetings to keep that constant contact.

Next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center will be hosting a series of webinars with the help of Solomon's Song on resiliency during these trying times.

If you require assistance or need help during this time, please call Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center at 1-800-657-6777 or visit their website at www.hvmhc.org.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call 1-844-CRISIS2.