Hmong American Center makes new COVID-19 app accessible

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison has launched a COVID-19 app, aimed at consolidating information and resources for Wisconsin residents.

Key information within the app will be shared in multiple languages: English, Spanish, Mandarin, and Hmong.

"We have to make sure that whenever we are providing information here, it is culturally competent," said Yee Leng Xiong, Executive Director of the Hmong American Center. "So that members of the Hmong community here can truly understand and benefit."

Xiong and others at the Hmong American Center in Wausau are working with U.W.-Madison, providing videos and translations to reach Hmong people across the state, seriously impacted by this pandemic.

You can find the first video here.

"Everything in their lives follows the clan-based system," said Xiong. He noted that has made the Safer-at-Home order especially difficult on their community.

Gathering the community is a necessary part of the Hmong-American culture. Significant events like funerals require multiple people and have consequently been postponed.

With that impact, Xiong said it is important that Hmong people know why they are staying home.

Hmong translations will be updated after original posts in English, and Hmong videos are set to be posted early this week.