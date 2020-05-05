Local, fun, and safe ideas for Mother’s Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The pandemic has caused the shutdown of many annual gatherings and traditions, but local businesses in the Coulee Region have not let it get in the way of celebrating Mother's Day.

Lisa Rensberry, the Garden Center Manager at Christen Farm Nursery, said their most popular Mother's Day gifts are the hanging flower baskets.

Rensberry said sales have tripled since the pandemic because many people are buying compost to garden in their backyards. "Business is up because people are staying in their yard. It's called a 'staycation' and they are in their backyard, enjoying that, they are getting their things done in their yard so they can enjoy their summer with their family like have a fire, grill out, and just make it homey."

There are added safety features to the nursery that include a walk-up window separating customers from employees.

Another option for Mother's Day is to grab a take-n-bake at 4 Sisters 4th Street Bar.

Take-n-Bake's are meals people can take home to pop in the oven. The options include chicken, pork, and seafood dinners.

Traci Weber, Co-Owner of 4 Sisters 4th Street Bar, believes mothers are the glue that holds families together.

"Mothers cook, all year long, and right now, they are cooking three times a day," Weber said. "Mothers should be spoiled all the time, but especially on Mother's Day, we are hoping we can help do that."

Weber said the added safety features include a doubling down on sanitizing surfaces and a takeout window.

If you would like to order a Take-N-Bake option, you can call the restaurant at (608) 519 5940. All orders need to be in by 5:00 PM on May 7 and picked up by Saturday, May 9 by 8:00 PM

You can view a list of other local takeout options here.