Man involved in fatal Menards fight jailed on homicide charge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man involved in a fight that led to the death of an elderly man is jailed Tuesday night on a homicide charge.

Online jail records show that Matthew L. Kinstler, 50, is in the La Crosse County Jail on a charge of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide.

He's currently being held without bond.

On May 1, La Crosse Police officers were called to Menards on Lang Drive for a fight between two men.

Police said the incident began after Kinstler felt that 79-year-old Russell W. Paulson had parked too close to his vehicle. A verbal argument turned physical between the two men. Paulson was injured in the confrontation.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System where he later died.

Originally Kinstler was arrested on charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct and released on a signature bond.

He was jailed Tuesday evening on the homicide charge.

Online court records don't show when Kinstler will make a court appearance on the charges.