Nearly 1,400 Tyson workers at 3 Iowa plants get coronavirus

A state official says nearly 1,400 workers at three Tyson Foods pork processing plants in Iowa have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Iowa Department of Public Health revealed Tuesday that the state’s largest outbreak to date has been at the Tyson plant in Perry, a town in central Iowa. There, 730 workers were confirmed to have the virus, a stunning 58 percent of those tested. The Tyson plant in Waterloo has had 444 workers test positive, and its Columbus Junction plant has had 221 confirmed infections. Two other large outbreaks were confirmed at a Tama beef plant and a Newton wind turbine blade plant.