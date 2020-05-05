Survey: Most parents satisfied with schools during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new survey by a conservative law firm found a majority of parents said they were satisfied with how their schools are adjusting to distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty conducted the poll online, surveying 400 parents who have school aged children ranging from ages 5-17.

The results found 80% of respondents indicated some level of satisfaction with the education their children are receiving during the safer at home order, 12% indicated they were dissatisfied.

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, April 25-27, +/- 4.89%.

WILL’s Research Director Will Flanders said the idea for the survey was to gain insight on families' experiences with K-12 schools during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"While overall the picture is good, there are some things for policymakers to address going forward," said Flanders.

“Lawmakers should be very concerned that there are quite a few families with children who are not learning new material and who are spending money out of their own pocket for virtual education."

While most parents felt their children received enough materials and handouts to continue their education away from the classroom, 30% reported spending their own money on educational needs.

More than half of those surveyed reported spending more than $50, and 43% report spending more than $100.

Flanders said the results hope to stir up conversations for long term goals as well to make sure students are ready to move on to the next grade level.

"There's some data in this poll that most families want some standards in place, they don't want their kids to move on without knowing they are ready to continue to the next level," said Flanders.

As for schools providing access to computers and tablets, a majority said their child had access to these to use for schoolwork, about 8% of respondents said they did not.

For the lowest income category of those surveyed, 21% said they didn’t have sufficient access to computers, fewer than 10% said they did not have a way to connect to the internet.

The survey was conducted from April 25-27 and has a margin of error of +/- 4.89%. It was statewide serving families from public, private and charter schools.

You can view the full results here.