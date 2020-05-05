Tommy Bartlett Show cancels season in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) – Due to Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order and uncertainty of when businesses can resume operations, the Tommy Bartlett Show will not be opening for the 2020 summer season.

The water ski, sky and stage show was set to begin its 69th summer run in Wisconsin Dells on Friday, May 22 of Memorial Day weekend.

With most businesses ordered shutdown statewide through May 26 and the uncertainty of large gatherings being allowed, the decision was made to not open the Show this summer, owners announced Tuesday in a news release.

“This is a very difficult decision for us to make, but having a little more than a 100-day window in which to host our Shows, leaves us with limited options to proceed,” said Tom Diehl, president and co-owner of the Tommy Bartlett Show, in a news release.

Diehl says canceling the summer Tommy Bartlett Show is catastrophic to a small, family-owned business where all of the yearly revenue is generated in a three-month period between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

The residual effect of shuttering the show also includes loss of a major live entertainment option for visitors and cancellation of a multitude of vendor contracts for outside agencies and suppliers who support the show.

The company has notified its seasonal staff of 115 that they can no longer provide jobs for them this summer.

Employees include stage performers and water-skiers, as well as seasonal ticket agents, concession workers, sound and lighting personnel, stagehands and grounds crew.

While some of the employees are local, many of those who work at the show each summer travel here from other locales to be part of the historic show providing live entertainment for Wisconsin Dells visitors.

The stage entertainers, in particular, feel an emotional toll of not performing, as they have been an integral part of the Show’s production for decades.

Tommy Bartlett created the show in 1952, first as a touring water-ski exposition that traveled to World’s Fairs, on U.S.O. tours and to other cultural exchange programs.

Since making the shores of Lake Delton its permanent home in 1953, the show evolved into a mix of waterskiing and high-speed boating, thrilling stage acts and comedy.