Tyson will reopen Waterloo plant where hundreds sickened

Tyson Foods will begin limited operation of its huge pork processing plant in Waterloo, more than two weeks after closing the facility because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers. Tyson said Tuesday that workers have been invited to tour the plant Wednesday to see enhanced safety measures and social distancing procedures that have been implemented. The plant will reopen Thursday. It has been closed since April 22. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 444 workers have tested positive for the virus. The plant is Arkansas-based Tyson’s largest pork processing operation, with the ability to process 19,500 hogs per day.