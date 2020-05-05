Watch out for farmers during planting season

(WXOW) - Planting Season is underway, and authorities remind motorists to use extra caution now that more farmers and heavy machines are out on the roads.

In 2019, the WI Dept. of Transportation reported 165 farm vehicle-related accidents resulting in 53 injuries and three deaths. Over the last decade, the DOT reports about 1,700 accidents.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said drivers should keep in mind this is a busy time for farmers. They advise thinking twice before passing slow-moving farm vehicles. State Patrol said drivers should give extra room to farm vehicles and anticipate the possibility they can't slow down or turn as fast.

Farmers should use proper signage and signals. Authorities also remind them to comply with weight restrictions.