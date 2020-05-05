Western Technical College in need of PPE

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Western Technical College is in need of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

The college is developing a plan for returning to campus as COVID-19 restrictions are revised or lifted. This plan includes providing PPE to students and staff, particularly for training essential workers in health and public safety careers, "We hope we have enough to last and that we get enough to be able to allow us to continue to complete students for the next month or two," said Patti Balacek, the Director of Regional Workforce Development for Western. "Then eventually we hope to be back in full circle but we will probably still need PPE even when we come back."

Balacek says there still isn't a set date for when students may return to campus, but it is important that students do return, "In a number of areas we are able to finish them online but in some areas, you just cant you have to come in and demonstrate your skill in the lab where someone can see you do it in order to finish. It's really those students we are concerned with right now we want to fill our promise to them and let them complete."

Gloves, eye protection, and cloth or reusable masks and gowns are needed in order to replenish the school’s PPE supplies. In March, Western donated extra supplies to district medical facilities that were in need.

PPE can be donated by contacting Western’s Emergency Operations AT 608-785-9201.