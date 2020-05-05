WI DMV waives teenage road test requirement to get license

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Since COVID-19 hit, the Wisconsin DMV has dramatically cut back in-person services to stay safe.

The downside though is a giant backlog of expired licenses and young people waiting to get their licenses.

On Tuesday, the DMV announced plans to tackle those issues and get drivers on the road legally. Both take effect on May 11.

The first of those is to allow drivers to renew their driver's licenses online.

More than 1,000 licenses expire in Wisconsin each day and there are currently 80,000 awaiting renewal.

To qualify, you have to be between the ages of 18 and 65 and have no medical restrictions or changes in vision.

The second program is a little more complicated. It would waive the road test for new drivers.

"We know this is a right of passage but because of the training requirements that are in place for drivers under the age of 18, nearly 98% of these drivers pass their road tests on their first or second try. This tells us the training is effective and they are prepared to drive safely," said Kristina Boardman, a DMV administrator.

As Boardman said, there are training requirements that have to be met for these young drivers to get their licenses.

They include completing drivers ed, behind-the-wheel training, 30 hours of practice driving and the parent will have to sign a road test waiver.

However, if a parent still wants their teenager to take the road test, they'll be able to do that. Extra precautions will be in place - like the use of seat covers and instructors will be wearing protective shields.

Boardman said they hope to be through the backlog of 10,000 drivers waiting for their road test by July 4.