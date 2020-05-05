Wisconsin National Guard increases number of members responding to pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The head of the Wisconsin National Guard said Tuesday they've added 400 more soldiers and airmen helping respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

The additional assistance is going to increase testing efforts at a number of places including factories and food processing centers.

Last week, the guard helped operate the first community-based testing site in the state in Buffalo County. Similar sites are popping up around Wisconsin including one on Sunday in Eau Claire County.

Major General Paul Knapp said they're increasing the number of mobile testing teams from 11 to 25 by the end of next week. "The National Guard always serves in a supporting role. County health departments lead the efforts at each of these sites and our guard teams are supporting them. But as of the end of the day yesterday, our guard teams have collected more than 7,500 specimens across the state."

Along with the guard, the state's Department of Health Services is ramping up efforts regarding contact tracing. As a part of Governor Evers' Badger Bounce Back plan, the state is looking to increase the number of contact tracers from the 200 they already have. So far, more than 1,000 people have applied for those positions.