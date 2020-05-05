Wisconsin senior care facilities prepare for widespread testing

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Governor Tony Evers ramps up statewide testing, he's pointed to senior care facilities as a target community.

On Monday, he announced plans to test every resident and staff member in nursing homes and assisted living centers across the state.

John Sauer with LeadingAge Wisconsin, a senior advocacy group, said the state's care facilities need all the help they can get.

"We are not letting our guard down," he said. "It's a challenge unlike anything long-term care facilities and staff have faced."

Sauer said all of LeadingAge's partner facilities have been taking the utmost precautions since the pandemic broke out. That includes, limiting visitors, requiring strict sanitary standards and checking staff for coronavirus symptoms every day.

"Every person that is coming into a nursing facility is having their temperature taken," he said.

Yet, the virus has still found its way into dozens of facilities. Nearly forty percent of the people who have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin lived in long-term care facilities.

Sauer said those cases could have come in from new residents moving in or asymptomatic staff members but it's difficult to say.

"That's the insidious nature of the virus," he said. "We don't often know."

For the first several weeks of the pandemic, facilities could only get access to tests if they believed residents had symptoms. Now, as the governor calls for widespread testing within every nursing facility, Sauer hopes it can prevent outbreaks before they start.

"Testing is critical," he said. "People in long-term care need caregivers now more than ever."

If a resident tests positive, Sauer said facilities are instructed to find a way to isolate them from other residents while keeping a limited circle of caregivers.

He said that's why its critical care facilities have proper personal protective equipment.

"We're taking the precautions that are necessary to try to mitigate the spread of the virus," he said.

Staff who test positive will self-isolate at home.

As for who will take care of the testing, spokesman Joe Trovato said the Wisconsin National Guard is mobilizing.

"We'll be there as long as we're needed and we expect that our role is only going to grow in the coming days and weeks," he said.

Trovato said the National Guard has already tested several nursing facilities, processing plants and other high-risk areas. Now he expects they'll expand their 11 specimen collection teams to 25 to take care of the increased demand for testing.

Nursing facilities say it's too soon to know what this widespread testing will look like or what impact it could have. Sauer believes the most important factor would be its ability to eliminate many unknowns for staff so they can properly care for residents.

"We value the lives of older adults and now let's see how we can best serve them under the challenges of today," he said.