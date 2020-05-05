WATCH: Wisconsin Supreme Court hears case over COVID-19 order

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WXOW) - The future of Wisconsin’s “safer at home” order that sets to run until May 26 is at stake in a case brought by Republican lawmakers heard Tuesday morning by the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court.

The case being argued seeks to block the stay-at-home order issued last month by Evers’ health department secretary as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The order closing most nonessential businesses was issued under powers of the state health secretary to deal with outbreaks of communicable diseases.

Republicans argued that Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm exceeded her authority with the order.

Oral arguments wrapped up late Tuesday morning.

The court is recessed until 1:30 p.m. At that time the justices will go into closed session.

