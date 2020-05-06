As SCOWIS deliberates, state leaders discuss fate of safer at home order

MADISON (WKOW) -- While the State Supreme court deliberates to uphold, reject or eliminate the safer at home order, state leaders are planning what their next moves might be.

After the State Supreme court wrapped up oral arguments on Tuesday, anticipation is growing whether the May 26 extension will be overturned.

Democrat Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes said if the court overturns the order, he plans to round up support from industries who back Gov. Tony Evers plan to close all nonessential businesses until the state sees a decline in positive cases.

“The Supreme Court needs to understand the urgency of this situation, this is an emergency” he said. “If overturned, we will make sure we are working with people to convince them and work with them so they can go to safe workplaces.”

Republican leaders who brought forth the lawsuit challenging the legality of the safer at home order said the goal was to not reopen the entire state right away, but instead have all parties involved in a common goal.

"Going forward we would have to have an agreed upon plan,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. “But he (Evers) just hasn't accepted the co-equal branches of government has to be involved in these decisions."

Speaker Vos is continuing to encourage Governor Evers to start reopening the state regionally, county-by-county approaches such as Illinois, Michigan and Iowa are exploring to implement.

“Let's start to turn the dial and not treat the rest of the state like it's Milwaukee because if we wait for Milwaukee and Brown County to be the indicator it will be a long time before Wisconsin can open up."

Vos’ comments come after he discussed plans to reopen parts of the state during a meeting with Evers and other legislative leaders on Monday. Vos did not elaborate whether or not Evers supported his ideas.

The GOP leader also said he would support phasing back into lockdowns if counties reopened then we’re suddenly impacted by an outbreak.

For weeks, Evers has opposed reopening areas less impacted by the virus arguing it wouldn’t prevent new cases from coming into those areas.

READ MORE

What’s at stake in Supreme Court ruling on safer at home order

Evers, Republicans discuss regional reopening of Wisconsin

Evers' attorney warns of safe-at-home patchwork

Evers: Administration has authority to issue stay-at-home

Wisconsin Republicans sue governor over stay-at-home order