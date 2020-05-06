Onalaska City Clerk retiring, then running for council

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska City Clerk Cari Burmaster announced Wednesday she is retiring from her position in July.

She isn't planning on leaving city government if the votes go her way.

Burmaster said she's also campaigning to run in the November race for the 3rd District Alderperson seat.

The seat is open after Kim Smith, who held the position, won a term as Onalaska's mayor.

Burmaster said she has a unique viewpoint and experience from her 19 years of working on Onalaska's City Hall. She says that working with and for the people of Onalaska has been a pleasure and that it would be an honor to continue serving them as the 3rd District Alderperson.