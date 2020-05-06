City of La Crosse buildings remaining closed until May 26

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Regardless of whether the emergency order from the state is lifted or not, City of La Crosse facilities will remain closed until May 26.

The city sent out a statement Wednesday that in order to provide a safe work environment for visitors and employees, they are in the process of changing the access and layout of city buildings.

La Crosse Police Captain Jason Melby said that people may notice "different points of entrance, different service hours, required use of personal protective equipment, and of course, the availability of sanitizer."

He said the city's timeline is to reopen the buildings to the public on May 26.

Specifics on hours of operation and building information will be released soon.

Places like city pools, he said, will remain closed as announced last month.