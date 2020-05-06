College seniors celebrate graduation virtually from home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University and UW-La Crosse seniors will celebrate graduation virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic's gathering restrictions.

Viterbo seniors will honor their achievement via Zoom meetings with friends and family called "Marking the Milestone" on Saturday.

UW-La Crosse seniors will acknowledge their accomplishments through a "Couch Commencement" video.

"It has kind of been stripped away from us but in a way, I think we're going to take a lot from this," UW-La Crosse biology senior Josie Olson said.

Olson will pursue further education in Madison to eventually become a physician's assistant.

"To have that opportunity to be on the front lines and taking care of patients when they're in their most vulnerable state is just such an honor," Olson said. "I think that it definitely is a rewarding career."

Viterbo University senior Sierra Lyon said she appreciates the school's open communication with the students. She is graduating with a business administration and marketing degree.

Lyon started a show choir camp non-profit during her time at Viterbo for students of all abilities to perform called Abilities in Harmony.

"I was hoping that it is something that I can continue doing past graduation and unfortunately this summer we can't reach the goals that we had hoped to reach but we still have those goals for future years," Lyon said.

UW-La Crosse plans to host an in-person commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates on August, 22.

Viterbo President Glena Temple said they will also put on a physical commencement but have not set a date yet.