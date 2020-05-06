Complaint filed against state in 2015 crash that killed boys

The parents of two brothers who died in a 2015 crash during a school trip have filed a complaint with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety alleging misconduct on the part of the state trooper who investigated the accident. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog claim Sgt. Rod Eischens failed to disclose his close ties and friendships with administrators at their sons’ school, Park Christian in Moorhead, KFGO reported. Zach and Connor Kvalvog of Moorhead were on their way to a basketball camp in Wisconsin when their pickup crashed on I-94 near Dalton. The Kvalvogs say Eischens’ final report on the accident has many errors and should be changed.