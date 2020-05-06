Farmers face challenges getting loans during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) - About 73,000 small businesses in Wisconsin have gotten help from the federal government to pay their bills, but one of the state's most important industries is being left out.

Many farmers aren't eligible for one of the lifelines keeping small businesses afloat right now: the Paycheck Protection Program.

"PPP can help in some situations, but the formula for farmers that are more of a sole proprietor, self-employed individual, similar to any other self-employed business owner, really they look at your bottom line profit, whether you have one or not to determine what your payroll costs are," said Rose Oswald Poels, president & CEO of the Wisconsin Bankers Association. "So some farmers that might have purchased, for example, large equipment maybe have a fair amount of depreciation expense they're still carrying. They're going to be hurt by all of that."

Oswald Poels says the industry that was already stressed before the pandemic is now facing even greater challenges, with fewer places to sell their products.

"90% of dairy goes to make cheese and about half of that goes to restaurants and schools, all of which virtually are closed right now," she said.

Small Business Administration officials say tax modifications could help farmers still apply.

"They can modify how exactly they're doing their 2019 taxes. By working through a financial advisor, they can actually take that depreciation and amortize it over a few years, so that they actually show in that profit and then they will be able to hopefully qualify for the PPP loan," said regional administrator Rob Scott.

Scott admitted this wouldn't be an easy task, recommending farmers apply for the disaster loan from the SBA that just became available Monday.

"There were over five million that applied for the economic injury disaster loan across the country," Scott said.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin put out a call Tuesday for the Trump administration to expand PPP eligibility to farmers.

“Wisconsin farmers support the economy by investing in seed, fertilizer and other inputs, machinery, and agriculture services that drive rural economic activity in their communities. Yet these farmers are shut out of the PPP if those investments pushed the farm’s net earnings negative in 2019. Companies who did not post a profit in 2019 still can access the PPP by basing their maximum loan amounts on their payroll costs. However, because many Wisconsin farms do not have a payroll—and were not profitable given the extremely difficult market conditions—they are shut out of the program. The SBA’s exclusion hits Wisconsin’s many family farms especially hard," Baldwin said in her letter to the administration.

Bankers are doing everything they can to help farmers, too.

"We've always encouraged people to talk to their lender," Oswald Poels said. "There's a lot of options both that the bank offers for helping people through this transition, deferment programs, other lines of credit, but there are also many other government programs out there right now providing relief. So, just talk to your lender and understand the full landscape of programs that are available. There's many out there beyond PPP."

The SBA issued nearly $10 billion in PPP loans so far in Wisconsin and they're still available.