Favre repaying $1.1 M for no-show speeches, auditor says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying more than $1 million in welfare money that he received for speeches where he did not show up.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Favre paid $500,000 Wednesday and pledged to repay $600,000 in the next few months.

An audit that White released Monday showed Favre had been paid by a nonprofit group called the Mississippi Community Education Center. It was using money intended to help needy families.

White says he has seen no indication that Favre knew he was being paid with welfare money.

Favre was paid in 2017 and 2018.