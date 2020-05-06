Honoring those serving on the frontlines during National Nursing Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - May 6 marks National Nursing Day.

It's an opportunity for the public to recognize those hardworking nurses providing health care every day. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations look different and many nurses spend the day armed with personal protective equipment.

For Gundersen Health registered nurse Cathy Morris, the day marks the beginning of her career.

“They purposefully did my pinning, our pinning 25 years ago on Nurses Day,” said Morris.

Now more than ever, Morris is answering the call of her occupation.

“I’ve been on the frontline with the COVID testing for Gundersen since March 16, the day we started out here," said Morris. “I want to make a difference in somebody’s life, and so, that kind of drove me to be part of the frontline.”

Over at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, registered nurse Shelby Dawson attributes her continued dedication to the team she gets to work with each day.

“Our team is amazing," said Dawson. "I absolutely love everyone I work with. Very high energy, it’s always changing.”

The fast-pace environment offers a different type of reward for this type of service.

“It’s pretty gratifying to care for people, especially in the ICU," said Paige Jilek-Peters, a registered nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

National Nursing Day was recognized by Congress back in 1982. Nursing Week runs from May 6-12.

“Nursing is a profession that, I mean we’re giving, but it’s gratifying, so gratifying,” said Morris.