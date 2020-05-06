Impact of COVID-19 on foster care

Eau Claire (WQOW) - While many Wisconsinites are staying at home, some are still without a permanent home.

For foster children and foster parents, the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to take a toll on their family structure.

Melissa Christopherson, an Eau Claire County social work manager, said the state is still allowing people to be licensed as foster parents.

Only now, the process is done virtually.

Respite care, which is when a foster parent only spends a day or weekend with a foster child to give their primary foster parents a break, is continuing only when it is considered essential to the child's well-being.

Parent visitations are also happening, and being supervised, virtually.

Christopherson said the families are adapting, but it's still a difficult situation.

"These family connections are extremely important for kids and it has been difficult when they're not even able to physically see the people that they love and they care about," Christopherson said. "This can impact their behaviors in the home, which compiled with foster parents are now assisting children with schoolwork, and they're home fulltime, and it can create more stressful situations than what we're used to."

Christopherson stressed that foster parents have continued to go above and beyond when providing for foster children during this time.

There is still a need for more foster parents.