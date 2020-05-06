Major grocery retailers limiting meat purchases

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — Supermarket chains Hy-Vee and Kroger/Roundy's say they will begin limiting meat purchases as supplies begin to dwindle nationwide due to processing plant closures over COVID-19.

On Monday, Costco announced it is temporarily limiting meat purchases to three items per member.

Hy-Vee announced that effective Wednesday, May 6, it will limit meat purchases at all of its locations.



The company says it is working with industry leaders, so they are prepared for any possible fluctuations.

They said they have beef available at stores, but due to worker shortages at plants, as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for.

Because of that, they will limit customer purchases in the meat department.

Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.

Roundy's, which operates Kroger, Pick N Save, Copps, Metro Market and Mariano's, is also limiting the purchase of beef, pork and poultry products.

"There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges which have caused a slowdown in output," the company said in a statement.