Minnesota sees rise in number of tests, number of COVID-19 cases; 30 more deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) - According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were nearly 5,000 new tests for COVID-19 performed between Tuesday and Wednesday.

4,957 tests were performed by the state andother laboratories. It brings the total to 93,232.

Along with those figures, the number of cases rose by more than 700. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state went up by 728 to 8,579. Of that, 1,146 are health care workers.

Slightly more than 5,000 patients no longer need isolation according to the state.

Thirty more deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. The state’s death toll stands at 485. 391 of the deaths have come in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MORE: Minnesota Department of Health

Hospitalizations also rose Wednesday. Another 55 people, or a total 1,405, have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. As of Wednesday, 443 people were in medical facilities in the state with cases of COVID-19. 180, two fewer than the day before, required intensive care.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

No new cases were reported in Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties according to the state. Here are the current numbers.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 13 1 Houston 1 0 Winona 68 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering expanded COVID-19 testing at 855 Mankato Avenue. People interested in receiving a test should call 507-454-3650 before going to the facility. According to the Winona County Health and Human Services, the new testing criteria includes:

Accepting asymptomatic patients (individuals who are not showing symptoms) who may be contacts of infected patients.

Accepting any symptomatic patient (showing symptoms of COVID-19)