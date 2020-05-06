‘Murder Hornets’ NOT an immediate threat in the Coulee Region

DAKOTA, Minn. (WXOW) - By now, you've probably heard about the so-called 'Murder Hornets' and how the queen can grow upwards of two inches long.

Two Asian Giant Hornets ('Murder Hornets') were discovered for the first time in the U.S. in Washington state at the end of 2019. Their aggressive nature makes them a threat to delicate species, like the honeybee.

Professor of Biology and Entomology at UW-La Crosse Barrett Klein says that historically the 'Murder Hornet' or Vespa Mandarinia has shown a mean side. "A solo hunter can take out a lot of very large insects. So they might hunt praying mantis for example but they are most notorious for taking out whole honey bee colonies," said Klein. ""All it takes is a handful really to do massive damage. There are reported cases of say 30 of these hornets killing a colony of 30,000 bees."

But these cases have been in Asia, and experts say they shouldn't be on top of your worry list here in the U.S. especially in the Midwest.

"It's nothing to be concerned about all the way over here in the Midwest, rather I would love to invite us to celebrate insects and respect them for what they do offer us," said Klein.

Southwind Orchards in Dakota has over 140 acres of apple trees, and they say that none of it would be possible without the help of the bee.

Orchard Manager Patrick Wolfe said wild bees can only account for a maximum of 40% of pollination, so having honeybees brought in is crucial. "Without honeybees, we would probably go hungry. They are responsible for a majority of our food production,""said Wolfe.

Even though the threat of the 'Murder Hornet' isn't high across Southeastern Minnesota, orchard owners can't afford to lose any of their buzzing pollinators.

"That would be very detrimental at this point. If we don't get the cross-pollination we won't get the fruit to set," said Wolfe.

Gearing up for the growing season, the bees are about to do some of their most important work for local orchards.

"The bees will come in during bloom, the pedals will drop, and then it's kind of maintenance of the trees and spraying for insects and fungus and then waiting for harvest which now begins in the middle of August with some of our early varieties."

Experts say we do have our own species of large hornets in the Coulee Region, like the European Hornet or the Bald Faced Hornet. While they still can sting you, these species have not shown historic signs of being aggressive towards bees or people according to Klein.

To find out more about the Asian Giant Hornet, click here.