No spike, but no certainty on fallout of Wisconsin election

No spike, but no certainty on fallout of Wisconsin electionNew
Wisconsin’s presidential primary election held last month in the face of the coronavirus pandemic drew concern from doctors, voters, poll workers and politicians. Now far beyond the 14-day incubation period for COVID-19 it remains largely unknown just how many people contracted the virus at the polls. Public health experts say a lack of testing, not enough contact tracing, difficulty in pinpointing where a person got infected and the fact that some people are infected but have no symptoms and therefore don’t get tested, all make it nearly impossible to quantify the impact COVID-19 during the election.