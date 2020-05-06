Northwestern Wisconsin elk test negative for wasting disease

Agriculture officials say chronic wasting disease didn’t spread in a captive elk herd after one of its members tested positive last summer. Test results in August confirmed a 6-year-old male elk from the Smoking Gun Elk farm in Burnett County was infected with the disease. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection placed the herd under quarantine. The agency said Wednesday that federal officials killed the remaining five members of the herd on April 23. None of them tested positive for the disease. It wasn’t clear why federal officials chose to kill the remaining elk.