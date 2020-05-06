One last mild day before temperatures fall again

Mild with showers…

The weather pattern will calm down heading towards the end of the workweek, well in some aspects. Today there will be a slight chance for showers to pop-up into the afternoon. But then a chance for rain will not exist until potentially late Saturday.

A comfortable spring day ahead with areas of sunshine and a cold front holding north. Yet, there could be times of strong winds and a few passing clouds to bring a cool feel.

Cold days ahead…

Early spring temperatures will return for the next week. You will want to cover or bring in sensitive plants to protect against the chance for frost and potential freeze. This potential will exist in the next work week, so keep an eye on overnight lows. Lows could range from the 30s to 20s for much of the next week or longer.

Not only will the morning temperatures bring a chill, but even our high temperatures could be more than 20 degrees below average. Friday is setting up to be the coldest day with only a high of 49 degrees. Then highs under 60s degrees are forecasted as far out as next Tuesday. You may even want the mittens.

Fire Danger…

Even though we are talking about frost and freeze, there are also favorable conditions for wildfires. A dry ground, dry atmosphere (low humidity), and strong winds are ideal to help fuel fires this time of the year. So, please stray from burning from today through Friday.

Weekend Peek…

As stated below, Friday will be the coolest day this week but the temperatures do not improve much for the week. Highs will be within the 50s, with lows in the 30s. We’re tracking a slight chance for showers early Sunday morning, but as of this morning, not a likely chance.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett