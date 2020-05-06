Opponents file new challenge to proposed Twin Metals mine

Opponents of the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota are suing to challenge the federal government’s renewal of the company’s mineral rights leases. The groups behind the new challenge lost an earlier lawsuit that claimed the Trump administration overstepped its authority by reversing an Obama administration decision not to renew the leases. The new lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., alleges the Bureau of Land Management should have prepared an in-depth environmental impact statement but conducted only a limited review. Twin Metals says it’s confident the renewal of leases was lawful and complied with environmental requirements.