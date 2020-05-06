State adds an online tool to help you find community testing sites

MADISON (WKOW) -- The State of Wisconsin is making it easier for you to find community testing sites.

On its website, the Department of Health Services (DHS) has added a searchable map, where you can find testing locations, contact information, hours of operation and how to schedule an appointment.

“We’ve made great progress in expanding our testing capacity these last few weeks, and now we’re taking the next step to help connect Wisconsinites who have symptoms of COVID-19 to testing sites in their communities,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a news release. “Everyone in the state who needs a test should be tested, and through the Badger Bounce Back Plan, we’re taking a comprehensive approach to make sure that’s the case.”

DHS will update the map daily to let you know about new testing sites that are established.

Most of the sites do require an appointment and each may have its own unique requirements.