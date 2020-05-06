Warm weather won’t last…

Warmer Wednesday…

Despite northwesterly winds, temperatures warmed up to near seasonal levels this afternoon. The highs topped out in the 60s, but they won’t stay there as we head toward the weekend. Clouds and a few isolated showers developed during the heat of the day, and may linger into early evening, but amounts will be very light.

Sunny skies return tomorrow…

High pressure will return to the area starting a cooling trend over the next week or so. Readings will be a few degrees cooler Thursday and much colder Friday and Saturday. Frost becomes a possibility for some tonight, becoming more widespread Thursday night, and Friday night. Expect to cover sensitive plants. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for Jackson and Monroe Counties tonight.

Showery Sunday…

A new storm system will move in for Saturday night through Sunday night, and it should bring some much needed rainfall. The fire danger remains high for the next several days.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden