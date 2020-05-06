Weather Wednesday – Lava Lamp

This week we are going to dig into the subject of science (chemistry) than the weather. We're creating a lava lamp!

This project is another easy one with items you already have in your home. Vegetable oil, water, food coloring, glass or bottle, and Alka-Seltzer.

How to create...

First Step: Fill cup with vegetable oil about ¾ of the way

Second Step: Either mix water and food coloring beforehand or add water so that it is almost full then add a few drops of food coloring.

Third Step: Add an Alka-Seltzer tablet. Breaking it into small pieces will help with the reaction.

Final Visual: Then your lava lamp starts its motion! This will last about 30 seconds but you can keep adding the Alka-Seltzers to continue the reaction!

How this happens...

There is where a lot of science that works into this experiment.

First off, the equation density = mass/volume, states that density measures how much weight(mass) can fit in a space(volume). Another science term to know is polarity, which is how atoms are bonded.

When first mixing the water and oil, you may have noticed that the water rain to the bottom of the bottle. This is because of density! If you took the same amount of oil and water, you’d come to the conclusion that water is denser then oil.

Then within this experiment polarity prevents the oil and water from mixing together. Water is polar and oil is a non-polar.

Water is polar because water molecules are ended with two hydrogen atoms, which makes it positively charged but the oxygen in water is negatively charged. This then creates a bonded mechanism, between the water molecules.

Oil is non-polar, which ultimately means it attracted to nothing. So, this keeps the oil and water separated.

Then the final reaction with the water and oil comes with the Alka-Seltzer tablet. This reacts with the water to produce carbon dioxide gas bubbles. The carbon dioxide gas mixes with the water molecules. But then the water/gas combo is less dense than the oil. From what we know, the less dense property will be on top. So the gas/water mixture will rise through the oil.

Once the gas bubbles pop at the top the gas will escape into the air. This when then allow the dense water to sink back to the bottom again.

This is what creates the look of a lava lamp!

Real lava lamps use a polar and non-polar liquid just like our homemade one did. In a real one, however, the densities of the liquids are much closer together than vegetable oil and water.

The denser liquid sinks to the bottom, but the lava lamp light heats it up until it expands and becomes less dense, causing it to rise upward. As it gets farther from the light, it cools down, becoming denser again until it sinks; then the cycle starts all over.

Instead of using a light, in our homemade lava lamp, we used Alka-Seltzer to power the lamp.