8 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 9 more dead

MADISON (WKOW) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased on Wednesday, as did the number of fatalities attributed to the disease.

The Department of Health Services reported 4,194 new test results, of which 335--or 8.0 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is a decrease from Tuesday.

Health officials and Gov. Tony Evers have said they will monitor the percentage of new tests that return positive to determine when the state can reopen. Fourteen days of a trending decline will be needed to reopen the state.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

As of Monday, Wisconsin had 51 labs capable of processing a total of 11,347 tests each day. The number of tests ordered daily is usually around 3,000.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began is 8,901.

Forest County reported its first confirmed case.

The largest increases in recent days have come in Brown County where food processing plants have seen outbreaks among workers.

Over 87,000 tests have come back negative.

The disease has killed 362 Wisconsinites. That is up 9 from yesterday. Over 200 of the dead were from Milwaukee County.

Nineteen percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized, 1,694 people. That is 31 more than the day before.

The health department's website said there are 1,262 ventilators on hand in Wisconsin. Of those, 314 are currently in use.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, state figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were six total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the same as Tuesday. One of the six is in intensive care.

In the region, there are 49 ventilators available according to the state. Two are in use at this time.

Trempealeau County reported one new case Wednesday.

Other counties will report later this afternoon. This story will be updated when the new figures are released.