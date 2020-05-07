10,000 commercial grade surgical masks donated to local long-term care facilities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Long-term care facilities in the La Crosse area received 10,000 surgical masks from Edward Jones Investments on Thursday.

Edward Jones' staff handed the boxes of surgical masks to the La Crosse County Emergency Management, which will distribute the masks.

Kevin Rindy, the La Crosse County Emergency Coordinator, said the need for masks is high at long-term care centers.

"I think it is awesome that community partners like Edward Jones Investments see this need in the community," Rindy said, "I'm happy that Edward Jones Investments want to help and make sure that everyone in the community is safe."

Justine Wise, a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones Investments, said a good number of their clients are housed at long-term facilities and felt donating the masks was a great way to give back.