Bucks, relatives say Antetokounmpo’s social media was hacked

The Milwaukee Bucks and others close to Giannis Antetokounmpo say the reigning MVP’s social media accounts were hacked. Several bizarre and offensive tweets were posted on Antetokounmpo’s Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. They appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than Antetokounmpo. The tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players and a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus. Los Angeles Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ brother, tweeted that his brother’s social media, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked. The Bucks say an investigation is underway. Antetokounmpo’s agency also confirmed the hacking.