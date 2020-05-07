Dry with sunshine but chilly concerns ahead

Passing cold front…

A cold front will slide through the region today. Yet, with early sunshine, temperatures will climb back into the 60s. But, it will not be as warm as yesterday.

Winds will strengthen this afternoon as well. Which, strong winds and dry conditions will continue the elevated fire threat. Please do NOT burn.

Frosty mornings…

The dry atmosphere will help to limit widespread frost in the next few mornings. Yet, greening plants and unseasonable cold temperatures do not pair, and damage can occur with or without a moist atmosphere.

Frost Advisory will expire at 7 AM this morning for Jackson and Monroe counties. But, the morning temperatures will only continue to get colder across the Coulee Region. The cold morning temperatures will extend into tomorrow and Saturday morning(coldest). So expect more headlines to be posted later today for frost and freeze threat.

There will also be a chance for more widespread frost Monday and Tuesday morning next week. But more details to come on a record-breaking morning this weekend.

Mostly dry…

Blue skies will dominate the skies into the weekend. But don’t be deceived, you may even want the winter gear with unseasonable cold temperatures. Highs Friday could be up to 20 degrees below average but with sunshine.

There will be a slight chance for showers late Saturday into Sunday, but it will not be a system to bring the deficit up. Yet, it will bring moisture to the air and cause for that chance for widespread frost next week.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett