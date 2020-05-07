Vikings release 2020 schedule

Eagan, Minn. (WXOW) The Minnesota Vikings will open the 2020 season against border rival Green Bay Sunday, September 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The team and the NFL released the entire schedule for 2020 Thursday.

After opening the season at home, the Vikings play Three of the next four on the road, including at a couple of tough venues, at Houston and at Seattle.

The Seahawks game is a Sunday nighter.

Minnesota's bye week comes at week 7 before they play the Packers again at Green Bay on November 1.

The rest of November looks promising with four out of five at home, including three in a row.

Sandwiched in there is a Monday night showdown at Chicago November 16.

After that, Minnesota will be outdoors just once, at Tampa in week 14.

The Vikings will also open presents in New Orleans on Christmas Day, playing the Saints that afternoon before closing the season at Detroit.