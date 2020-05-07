Eau Claire bus driver credited with saving toddler from harm

An Eau Claire transit driver is credited with saving a toddler from harm by plucking her from the middle of some traffic lanes. City officials say the driver saw the girl, not yet 2 years old, in the street Tuesday while driving his route, stopped the bus in the lane of traffic, got out and retrieved the young child. The driver, Mike Steinke, called dispatch to get help for the girl. Officials say the child’s mother realized something was wrong when she saw her front door open and a bus parked in the road. Transit administrators say the mother went to the bus and was shocked, but appreciative, to find her daughter safe.