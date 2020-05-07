Eau Claire Transit driver helps rescue toddler

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For Eau Claire bus operator Mike Steinke, Tuesday was just business as usual. Then something on Harding Avenue caught his eye.

"On my way back into the transit center, I came up on the hill and there is a little girl standing in the middle of the road," said Steinke. "I took a quick glance, didn't see anybody coming to run after her, so I ran and grabbed her quick and got on the bus."

Steinke made some calls to his supervisor, who in turn notified the police. Then it became his job to keep the toddler entertained, until help arrived and she was reunited with her mother.

"We just sat on the bus on the phone, trying to figure things out," said Steinke. "Finally I saw a woman a couple minutes later coming from the other side of the road. A few minutes after that, the PD showed up and we had our conversations and went on our way."

While some are calling him a hero, Steinke said he was just doing his job.

"I'm a father myself and didn't do anything different really. I'm just glad mother and daughter are reunited."

At this time, it is unclear why the toddler was in the road.