Packers 2020 schedule: tough start, cool finish

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The Packers will open the 2020 season with a bang.

The opener will be at Minnesota on September 13.

The NFL releasing the 2020 schedule Thursday.

The home opener follows at Lambeau against the Lions.

Then a trip to New Orleans for a Sunday nighter.

After the bye week comes the toughest stretch, three out of four on the road against good teams starting with Tom Brady's Buccaneers, Houston and a Thursday nighter at San Francisco.

In between is a home game against the Vikings on November 1.

The schedule gets a little friendlier down the stretch with four of the last six at chilly Lambeau Field.

That includes a Sunday night game with the bears on Thanksgiving weekend.

That game against the Panthers in week 15 could be a Saturday or Sunday match-up.

Week 16 is a Sunday nighter at home against Tennessee.

Green Bay closes the season at Chicago.

For a detailed look at the Packers schedule, click here: https://www.packers.com/schedule/?update