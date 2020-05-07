Packers 2020 schedule: tough start, cool finish

Packers 2020 schedule: tough start, cool finishNew
Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The Packers will open the 2020 season with a bang.
The opener will be at Minnesota on September 13.
The NFL releasing the 2020 schedule Thursday.
The home opener follows at Lambeau against the Lions.
Then a trip to New Orleans for a Sunday nighter.
After the bye week comes the toughest stretch, three out of four on the road against good teams starting with Tom Brady's Buccaneers, Houston and a Thursday nighter at San Francisco.
In between is a home game against the Vikings on November 1.
The schedule gets a little friendlier down the stretch with four of the last six at chilly Lambeau Field.
That includes a Sunday night game with the bears on Thanksgiving weekend.
That game against the Panthers in week 15 could be a Saturday or Sunday match-up.
Week 16 is a Sunday nighter at home against Tennessee.
Green Bay closes the season at Chicago.
For a detailed look at the Packers schedule, click here: https://www.packers.com/schedule/?update