Iowa GOP to hold state convention by mail because of virus

The Iowa GOP party plans to hold it’s state convention by mail this summer because of concerns about the coronavirus. The convention was scheduled for June 13 in Des Moines. Party spokesman Aaron Britt said in a news release that a typical convention would require more than 1,500 people from every county to gather and then return to their respective homes. He says it’s not feasible to plan such a large event during the coronavirus pandemic. Delegates will instead decide such issues as approving the party platform and electing party delegates by mail. The party also held its district conventions by mail.