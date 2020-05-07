La Crosse Public Library branches now offering curbside services

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting May 11, the La Crosse Public Library is offering curbside services at their north and south community libraries.

The services are the same as what is being offered at the main library.

People can go online to the library's catalog, make a request, and schedule a pickup at one of the branches.

Patrons can also call to make requests. The phone number for youth materials is 608-789-7128, while for all other requests, the number is 608-789-7167.

The library released a schedule of times when materials can be picked up or dropped off:

Monday North Community Library 10AM-12PM South Community Library 1PM-3PM

Tuesday South Community Library 10AM-12PM

Wednesday South Community Library 1PM-3PM

Thursday North Community Library 1PM-3PM

Friday North Community Library 10AM-12PM



Pickup and drop offs will occur in the parking lots of both branches.

Because of demand, it may take a few days to get a request ready. Once the materials are ready, someone from the library will call to schedule a pickup time. All holds need to have a scheduled time for pickup.

Any returns can be dropped off when picking items up.

A statement from the library said all items have been properly quarantined per CDC regulations with staff wearing protective gloves when handling materials.