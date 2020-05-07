La Crosse shooting under investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early this morning in La Crosse.

Police were called to 1022 5th Avenue South just after midnight for a person who was bleeding in the back yard.

They found the man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he's being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working on getting more information but said in a statement that they aren't getting cooperation from the people who were present.

They are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact us at 608-789-7214. Information can also be shared anonymously through La Crosse Area Crimestoppers. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.