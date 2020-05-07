Library of Congress provides free online resources for teachers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Educators are still working hard to end the school year on a high note, and the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) is working alongside the Library of Congress to give teachers and students the resources they need to finish strong.

In a virtual press conference hosted by Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisconsin), Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden said they're providing specialized curriculum with materials online to teachers across the country, and in Wisconsin.



The Library of Congress is also providing office hours, where certain topics and current events are discussed, to share ideas among educators.



Ron Martin, president of WEAC, said that help will be a relief for teachers who are already trying to balance work and home life.

"When there's an entity like the Library of Congress that can help us in being able to put curriculum together, resources together to keep students engaged, we just welcome that, and we so appreciate that because it's been a challenge," said Martin.

To access the Library of Congress' resources for students, click or tap here.