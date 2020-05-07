Minnesota company to close North Dakota coal-fired plant

The company that operates the largest coal-fired power plant in North Dakota says it will close the factory and replace most of its energy with new wind farms in Minnesota. Great River Energy said its Coal Creek Station in west-central North Dakota will be shuttered in the second half of 2022. The plant that has operated for more than 40 years employs 260 workers. Great River supplies electricity to 28 rural Minnesota cooperatives, serving about 1.7 million people. Great River CEO David Saggau said the decision approved by the company’s board Thursday morning was driven by economics.