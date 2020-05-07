Houston Co. reports 2nd COVID-19 case; Nearly 800 new cases in MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health said there are now more than 9,300 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday.

New figures released showed that 786 new cases were reported bringing the total to 9,365.

One of those cases was in Houston County. It is now their second case. Houston County Public Health and Human Services said they are working with the state to identify and contact anyone who may have had contact with the person. They did not identify who the person was, where they were from, or provide any other identifying information. Those persons contacted by the health department will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The health department said the new report was a lab-confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 1,205 are health care workers.

Slightly more than 5,300 patients no longer need isolation according to the state.

23 more deaths occurred in the last 24 hours which raises the death toll in Minnesota to 508. 407 of the deaths were related to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MORE: Minnesota Department of Health

Hospitalizations also rose Thursday. Another 54 people, or a total 1,459, have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. Fewer people, 435 are currently in the hospital, down from 443 on Wednesday. Two more people than the day before, or a total of 182, were needing intensive care treatment.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

No new cases were reported in Fillmore or Winona counties according to the state. Here are the current numbers.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 13 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 68 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering expanded COVID-19 testing at 855 Mankato Avenue. People interested in receiving a test should call 507-454-3650 before going to the facility. According to the Winona County Health and Human Services, the new testing criteria includes:

Accepting asymptomatic patients (individuals who are not showing symptoms) who may be contacts of infected patients.

Accepting any symptomatic patient (showing symptoms of COVID-19)