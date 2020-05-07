National Day of Prayer, prayer breakfast celebrated virtually

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In La Crosse and communities across the country, leaders took time to mark the National Day of Prayer.

The 24th annual Mayoral Prayer Breakfast welcomed people of all faiths as the event has done in the past.

The focus is on prayers of support for elected officials, educators, emergency responders, the military, and business leaders.

While the event this year was held online, the intention remains the same.

"One of the things that I think is really important about this event is it is the only event in La Crosse that draws people of different flavors or denominations of Christianity together to be in prayer together with the common goal of really lifting up and praying for those who serve our communities," said Pastor Taylor Haley of the First Presbyterian Church.

He said that eventhough those participating couldn't be together physically, they were still able to join together in faith and pray together.