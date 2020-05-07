Nearly 25,000 more Iowans file unemployment claims

Nearly 25,000 Iowans filed unemployment claims last week as the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the state’s economy. The Des Moines Register reports that the new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday showed 24,693 new claims. The new report comes as the state begins to allow the reopening of businesses that had been closed to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Gov. Kim Reynolds first imposed business restrictions on March 17. Since then, 285,422 jobless claims have been filed.