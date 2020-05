ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, one Goodwill store in the area will once again accept donations.

The Onalaska store now has a contact-free donation process between 10 am and 2 pm.

It is one of only a handful of Goodwill locations in the state tht are accepting donations.

The La Crosse and Tomah locations are not accepting donations at this time.